Hellraiser HBO series to raise hell with Halloween director

HBO will not put a pin in a new installment of the Pinhead-fronted horror franchise.

Halloween director David Gordon Green, who returns to helm sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, has been tapped to direct the initial episodes of a planned Hellraiser drama series from writers Michael Dougherty and Mark Verheiden. The series won't be a reboot, but instead a continuation and expansion of the Hellraiser mythology.

Director Clive Barker released the first Hellraiser movie in 1987 based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart. Over the course of 10 movies, including the most recent Hellraiser: Judgement from 2018, this supernatural horror world told of hellish beings called Cenobites, the most recognizable being Pinhead.

The series is separate from the Hellraiser movie with director David Bruckner and writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, as reported last year.

Green will also executive produce the series with actor Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and Brandon James from Rough House Pictures. Previously, the banner worked on Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones for HBO, all of which starred McBride. McBride is also working on the new Halloween movies.

Dougherty and Verheiden also EP with Dan Farah, Roy Lee, Lawrence Kuppin, David Salzman, and Eric Gardner. Andrew Farah and Adam Salzman co-executive produce.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

