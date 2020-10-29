Watch Helen Mirren and Sarah Cooper recreate Trump's Access Hollywood tape in Netflix special

Return, if you will, to those long-ago days of October 2016, when it seemed for a moment that Donald Trump's presidential bid might be derailed by the Access Hollywood tape. It may be hard to recall, but Sarah Cooper is here to help.

The comedian, who became a viral star earlier this year with her videos lip-synching to Trump, released a clip from her new Netflix special, Everything's Fine, in which she recreates the now-infamous recording with the help of one Helen Mirren. In the special, Cooper once again lip-syncs to Trump's words, while the Oscar-winning actress essays the role of Billy Bush.

Mirren is one of several A-list guest stars in the special, which also features Aubrey Plaza, Jon Hamm, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Everything's Fine was assembled quickly over the last few months in order to release it ahead of the 2020 election, and includes various sketches tackling our current political and apocalyptic-seeming moment.

"It was a huge transition from being in my apartment, filming with my iPhone, to being on this giant set," Cooper told EW of making the special. "I think I just had to stop that voice in my head of, 'I don't know if you're ready for this,' and be like, 'Nope, I'm ready, cause it's happening.'"

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine is currently streaming on Netflix.