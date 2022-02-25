The 2022 recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award thinks Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult's irreverent Catherine the Great drama on Hulu is "fantastic" — Netflix's The Crown too!

Queen of playing queens Helen Mirren loves The Great as much as you do

"I knew I was stepping into the hornet's nest," Helen Mirren says of signing on for The Queen.

It wasn't her performance that had the dame worried, rather the press tour she would embark on during her (successful) Oscar campaign. As Mirren describes it, Stephen Frears' 2006 biopic was a decade before the "wonderful performances" on Netflix's The Crown, and she was anxious about how the public would react to the first major onscreen depiction of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The British have a very conflicted relationship with the monarchy," explains Mirren, who will accept the 2022 SAG Life Achievement Award during the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony on Sunday. "On the one hand, they love to mock them and criticize them and give them a hard time in every possible way. And on the other hand, they have a profound love for the institution, the history—and, in particular, for the Queen."

Rather than researching present-day Elizabeth, Mirren says she prepared for The Queen (written by The Crown creator Peter Morgan) by focusing on "who she was before the mantle came and the crown descended on her head."

She also pulled from her Emmy-winning performance in HBO's 2005 miniseries Elizabeth I. "It was interesting to find there are great equivalences between the two," she says of portraying the distant relatives. "For an actor, it was a very fascinating journey to make."

As for playing Russia's final empress in HBO's 2019 limited series Catherine the Great, Mirren says that was a horse of another color.

"It's very different when the person is alive—when people are familiar with what she looks like, sounds like, walks like. But with historical characters, you have to research in a different way, really," says the actress, who kept her natural accent while playing the German immigrant.

Helen Mirren in Catherine the Great; Elle Fanning in The Great

That focus on capturing Catherine's essence rather than imitation has made Mirren a fan of The Great, Hulu's irreverent dramedy starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult: "I think it's fantastic. It's not remotely historically accurate like ours—but in another way it's very accurate, because it's got the absurdity of the whole thing beautifully."

