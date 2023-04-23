Helen Mirren says she was 'so excited' to get into bed with Harrison Ford for 1923

Helen Mirren had to "pretend to be cool" while shooting particular scenes with her very charming 1923 costar Harrison Ford.

The Academy Award winner, 77, said she was "so excited" to hop into bed with Ford, 80, who plays her rancher spouse in the Yellowstone prequel series, for scenes at The Wrap's 2023 Awards Season Screening Series. "I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I'm dressed up to here," the British dame said, gesturing to her neck. "But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited, I can't tell you. I had to pretend to be cool."

"Don't tell him," she said. "Promise me."

Mirren, who previously starred opposite Ford in Peter Weir's 1986 drama The Mosquito Coast, praised her costar as "immensely generous and incredibly professional." "He's amazing. He really is," she said. "The stature he's held, as a major humongous movie star, all that time, at the same time as somebody who doesn't love the limelight. He has this interior quality to him."

"He's come to a place where he can be easy with other actors," she continued. "It's immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely spoiled movie star at all. I genuinely love him." She quipped, "If I wasn't married…" (The star has been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997.)

A prequel to Yellowstone and sequel to 1883, 1923 introduces yet another generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) and their own set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion and the Great Depression.

Paramount+ renewed the western for season 2 last month. The series from the expansive Taylor Sheridan universe also stars Brandon Sklenar, Aminah Nieves (both in attendance alongside Mirren at The Wrap's panel), Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Harrison Ford as Jacob and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on '1923' | Credit: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

Earlier this year, Ford also sang the praises of Mirren, telling Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that the actress' involvement was a "big draw" for him to sign on script unseen. After Colbert pulled out a photo of Ford and Mirren on The Mosquito Coast and the two both agreed that Mirren is "still sexy," Colbert asked Ford if he ever made out with Mirren.

"I ask because I have made out with Helen Mirren," Colbert said. "First time she came on here, first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one on me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes."

"She is out there," Ford replied, before adding of his costar, "It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action [on 1923], and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren."

Watch The Wrap's interview with Mirren and the 1923 cast and crew above.

