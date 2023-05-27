"A lot of these girls are going to end up hating each other if I say something that I need to say," Heidi told Lala Ri on the latest AS8 episode.

The season 12 alum and Miss Congeniality winner revealed on Friday's episode that she has "tea that will burn this competition down," which she may or may not drop in the weeks ahead.

As the queens prepared to hit the runway to hear the judges' critiques, Kandy Muse — who previously established an alliance with Heidi and Jimbo — asked how Heidi was feeling after nearly quitting the competition on last week's episode.

"I'm flustered at the moment by Kandy, because I'm in this alliance with Jimbo and Kandy, and we're supposed to be watching each other's backs. But now, Kandy's bringing up my struggles in front of everybody, and that puts a target on me," Heidi said of the question in a confessional. "These hoes are just vipers looking for any reason to send another girl home."

Then, Heidi spilled that she was, uh, about to spill.

"Just because I had a moment of being upset doesn't take away anything of what I bring to the table, it doesn't take away that I'm a very nice person to every last person in here, even if they want to make other girls look bad," Heidi said to Lala Ri back in the Werk Room, as both Kandy and Jimbo listened from afar. "I'm like, okay, baby, if y'all want to play this game, baby, I'll spill all of your motherf---ing tea out here, baby. I'll spill all the tea that's behind the scenes."

She later elaborated, telling Lala that there were "some things off camera that have been said, and they're real shady," and promised that "a lot of these girls are going to end up hating each other if I say something that I need to say."

Heidi finished her juicy reveal by promising that, if the tea does come to light, it will change the dynamic of certain Werk Room bonds from "Best Friends Race" to "Enemy Race" very quickly.

"Kandy has confided in me outside this Werk Room, and some of the things she said aren't the type of thing that would, let's say, fly — let's just say fly — if everyone else knew about it," she elaborated in a confessional, without revealing the information outright.

Kandy and Jimbo aren't shown responding to Heidi's words, but something tells us that an India Ferrah-esque shake-up is ahead.

In an exclusive interview with EW's Quick Drag podcast (listen above), Heidi revealed why she chose to remain in the competition after not placing high in the judges' eyes for the Supermarket Ball challenge, despite feeling that her work was elevated beyond some of the other contestants'.

"At the end of the day, it came down to, was I content with all that I had done there, and what I finished showing?" Heidi explained, adding that a significant portion of what inspired her to remain on the show happened "off camera," away from the spotlight. "I was like, I have a little more to show. But, that day was a very rough day, and it was a very emotional day. I was also taken aback by [Mrs. Kasha Davis] unfortunately leaving us. I was very hurt by that, too. They didn't show how close me and Kasha got, I was walking around calling her auntie and stuff. It was just a rough day."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 continues Fridays on Paramount+.

