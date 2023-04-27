Heidi exclusively previews new unconventional materials she incorporated after using curtains for her season 12 package — plus her new catch phrase.

If anyone can fashion tears into a moisturizing cream, a lace bra into a bridal veil, or curtains (snatched from the side of the road) into a look worthy of the RuPaul's Drag Race runway, it's Heidi N Closet — and the upcoming returning All Stars 8 star exclusively tells EW she's got more unconventional materials in store for the Main Stage.

"Paper towels and loofahs. Stay tuned," Heidi says (in the video above) when asked about what odds and ends might end up on her body as she stomps the AS8 runway as part of 12 queens re-entering the competition for a shot at a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame — and a $200,000 prize. "I mean, I think it looks sickening, so, we'll see. You have to watch!"

EW Drag Race interview video grab Heidi N Closet gives first 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' interview. | Credit: EW

For her All Stars return, the Miss Congeniality winner got help from season 4 star Willam — "I raided Willam's closet," she admits — as well as her fellow season 12 alums Rock M. Sakura, Crystal Methyd, and winner Jaida Essence Hall, who donated a breastplate to her sister's AS8 runway package. Heidi calls her upcoming showing on the runway "very much a glow-up story" versus her first appearance on the show in 2020, during which guest judge Nicki Minaj famously read the North Carolina native's makeup skills.

"This time around, I actually brought things that [reflect that] this is my drag, this is what I want to present for this category versus I have to have something for a category," she explains while wearing vintage Mugler for her EW sit-down. "These looks? Stunning. I might be the fashion girl of the season."

Drag Race EW Interview video Heidi N Closet for EW. | Credit: EW

Also getting an upgrade for All Stars 8? The beloved Dictionary of Heidi N Closet, an entirely new vocabulary collection she began writing on season 12 after inventing her now-iconic phrases such as "leprosy print," "korrography," "Civil Rights hair," "watch the wall dry," and, of course, "sssoft and sssupple."

"Honestly, I just talk. I don't remember what I'm saying half the time, but there's a good chance that there's a couple [new phrases]. There has to be. I just let my mouth slide open, wide open, and things fall out," she teases of what she might say on AS8. "Someone would ask me how I was doing, and I said, 'Delicious and nutritious,' so that might be something. Delicious and nutritious. Part of your healthy, balanced breakfast. Eat it up!"

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres Friday, May 12 on Paramount+. Watch Heidi's full pre-season interview above, and be sure to check out EW's full roster of exclusive AS8 cast interviews.

