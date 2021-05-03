Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig face off in first trailer for Heels

It's brother vs. brother in the first teaser trailer for Starz's Heels.

Created by Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Heels is a small-town wrestling drama telling a mythic story about warring brothers. ("A tale as old as time," as Chris Bauer says in the trailer.) Arrow's Stephen Amell and Vikings' Alexander Ludwig star as Jack and Ace Spade, siblings who dream of becoming professional wrestlers but cannot see eye-to-eye on how to lead the family's wrestling company after their father's death. Their Cain and Abel-like rivalry also carries into the ring where Jack plays the heel, a.k.a. the villain in each match, and Ace is the face, meaning the hero.

"You're a washed-up quarterback who couldn't play in college. I'm a lawnmower salesman. It is not enough for me," Jack, the older brother, sternly tells Ace in the trailer. "We're wrestlers. It is who we are."

The Georgia-set Heels also stars Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Jack's wife Staci; Mary McCormack (The West Wing) as Jack's business partner Willie Day; Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs) as Ace's valet and love interest Crystal Tyler; Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as champion wrestler Rooster Robbins; James Harrison as journeyman wrestler Apocalypse; and Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a former wrestler-turned-recruiter. Showrunner Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse, Glee) will also appear on-screen as the owner of a Florida-based wrestling promotion who clashes with Jack, according to TVLine.com.

Watch the trailer above.

Heels premieres Sunday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. on Starz.