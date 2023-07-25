Sibling rivalry takes on a whole new meaning when those siblings are part of a wrestling dynasty.

The second season of Heels — Starz's pro-wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig — flashes back to when brothers Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) first faced off in the ring for their late father's promotion, the Duffy Wrestling League.

In this exclusive clip from the season 2 premiere, "Ten-Bell Salute," the DWL plans to put on one final show to honor Jack and Ace's father, Tom (David James Elliott), who died by suicide. Even former football star Ace, who's never wrestled, decides to get in on the act — after a crash course in body slams and other essential pro-wrestling choreography. Though Tom Spade never wanted his golden boy to sign up for the family business, it turns out the younger Spade brother has a real talent for wrestling.

"I am a Spade, so I want to honor my father's legacy along with all of you, if you'll have me," Ace tells the cheering crowd when he makes a surprise appearance at the Duffy Dome. He goes on to taunt Jack from outside the ring, sarcastically calling his big brother "the true prince" and "rightful heir" of the DWL.

Heels season 2 Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in 'Heels' | Credit: Starz

Jack — or at least his heel character — gets so mad, he throws down a challenge. "In this family," he growls, "we settle things in the ring." What happens next will change the course of the DWL forever. Watch the exclusive preview clip above.

Heels season 2 premieres Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m. on Starz.

