Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) is wrestling with some hard truths about himself in Heels season 2.

"Who am I? I'm a man whose wife and son have left him," says Jack in the first full trailer for the critically acclaimed wrestling drama, which returns July 28 at 10 p.m. on Starz. "I don't know what I have to do to find the guy that I was before."

When last we saw Jack, owner of the Duffy Wrestling League, he was beating the holy hell out of his brother/fellow wrestler, Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) during a high-stakes match at the Georgia State Fair. Once Jack admitted to his wife, Staci (Allison Luff), that he orchestrated a stunt to humiliate Ace in a previous match, he found himself on the outs with both of them. Meanwhile, aspiring wrestler Crystal (Kelli Berglund) surprised everyone at the State Fair match by jumping into the ring and earning the title belt for herself.

"We pick up exactly where we left off in the finale, where Ace walks out of the ring, walks out of that hallway and just gets in a car and is like, 'F--- this s---,'" Heels showrunner and costar Mike O'Malley (who plays Jack's rival promoter Charlie Gully), recently told EW. "And then Jack's journey is, how can I demonstrate my contrition in active ways to my wife, to my colleagues, to my mother, to my brother, to my son? These acts of contrition are profound, but they have to be profound."

The trailer also features glimpses of two new Heels new characters, including Josh Segarra (The Other Two) as Brooks Rizzo, and AJ Mendez as a female wrestler named Elle Dorado. David James Elliott, who appears in flashbacks as Jack and Ace's late father Tom, shows up in the trailer as well.

"I think he's going to win a guest Emmy for his performance in episode six," said O'Malley of Elliott. "He's in the first few episodes, but then in episode six, we learn about him and what happened in the days before he died."

Watch the full trailer above.

Heels season 2 premieres Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m. on Starz.

