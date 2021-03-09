Arrow vet Stephen Amell is ready to wrestle in first look at Starz's Heels

Stephen Amell is going from superhero to wrestling villain.

On Tuesday, Starz unveiled first look photos of the Arrow alum in the new wrestling drama Heels, which also stars Vikings' Alexander Ludwig. In the pics below, Amell and Ludwig are decked out in full wrestling attire and about to enter the ring — but they don't look too thrilled about it.

Image zoom Stephen Amell as Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade on 'Heels' | Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Starz

Centered on a family-owned wrestling promotion, the Georgia-set show follows Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother/rival Ace (Ludwig) as they war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, Ace is usually the hero and Jack is his nemesis, a.k.a. the heel, "but in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind," reads the official synopsis. These are both Amell and Ludwig's first TV roles since Arrow and Vikings, respectively, ended in 2020.

Image zoom Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade and Stephen Amell as Jack Spade in 'Heels' | Credit: Quantrell Colbert/Starz

In October, Amell revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus and opened up about the anxiety he felt because of what his diagnosis could've meant for Heels, which he was shooting in Atlanta at the time.

"When it happened, when I got the positive test, for me it became, 'Holy f---! I just destroyed this show because I'm No. 1 on the call sheet and I work every day, more or less…" said Amell during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Insider You. "I'm in my head going, 'S---! They're going to have to shut down the production. We're not yet done with the first block of two episodes. Did I just ruin this?'"

Luckily, he didn't, as the show simply shut down for one day and pivoted to shooting other material while Amell recovered from the illness. "What they were able to do is mind boggling, quite frankly," he said. "It just goes to show that they were prepared for it, but not everyone has the luxury of taking two weeks off."

Heels also stars Mary McCormack, Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Robby Ramos, Trey Tucker, Roxton Garcia, and James Harrison. The show is written by Community and Loki alum Michael Waldron, who executive produces alongside showrunner Mike O'Malley, Julie Yorn, Peter Segal, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley.

Heels premieres this summer on Starz.

