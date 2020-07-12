Heather Morris requests permission from authorities to join search for Naya Rivera

Heather Morris wants to join the search for Naya Rivera, her Glee costar who went missing on July 8 after renting a boat with her young son on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Local authorities are continuing to search for the actress in the murky lake from sun up to sun down with the help of various local agencies. The underwater search and rescue plan has been challenging due to the low visibility conditions.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," Morris wrote via Twitter to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."

She also thanked local authorities, who have invested countless hours in searching for Rivera.

"Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working to tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya," Morris added.

Rivera's mother, Yolanda Rivera, father George, brother Mychal, and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, have been spotted at the lake with George and Dorsey entering the body of water. Ventura County Sheriff's Office authorities released a statement the day following her disappearance explaining she is presumed dead. Rivera's son Josey, 4, was found on the scene asleep in their rented pontoon boat where he says him mom entered the water but never came back.

Lake Piru has an elevation is 1,240 acres with a maximum depth of 130 feet fraught with low visibility, whirlpools, chilly temperatures, and strong winds that have resulted in at least a dozen other recorded drownings, according to the L.A. Times.

Rivera was not wearing a personal flotation device when she went missing.