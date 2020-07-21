Glee star Heather Morris dances to Naya Rivera song in Instagram tribute video

Heather Morris is paying tribute to her Glee costar Naya Rivera in her own unique fashion.

The actress posted a video of herself dancing to Rivera's song "Radio Silence" on Instagram Monday night, a week after Rivera's body was recovered from the California lake where she drowned. The song was released on Rivera's 2019 EP My Heart.

"Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one thing's for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them," Morris wrote in her post. "But [Morris' husband Taylor Hubbell] reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them...

"I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support," she continued. "So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

Morris and Rivera starred on Glee as fellow cheerleaders Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez, respectively, who have an on-and-off romantic relationship throughout the series. Their storyline was one of the series' most acclaimed, particularly for its depiction of Santana's struggles with her sexuality.

"You’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy," Morris wrote in an earlier tribute post to Rivera. "I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay."