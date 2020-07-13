Heather Morris, other Glee stars join Naya Rivera's family at lake where she went missing

Heather Morris and other Glee stars joined hands in prayer on Monday at the edge of the lake where Naya Rivera went missing.

In footage captured by ABC 7, members of the cast were seen standing hand-in-hand on the shore of Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., shortly after police announced a body was found in the lake. Hours later, Sheriff Bill Ayub of Ventura County Sheriff's Office said they "are confident the body we found was Naya Rivera."

A source told PEOPLE that Morris, who played Rivera's love interest on the musical comedy series, was among the Glee cast members gathered at the site. Fellow costars Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, and Kevin McHale were also reportedly on the scene. Rivera's family has been at the lake every day since her disappearance.

While police say they are "certain" the body found is Rivera's, positive identification will be confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office with the use of dental records.

Rivera starred in the Ryan Murphy musical comedy series as cheerleader Santana Lopez from 2009-2015. She and Morris had a close friendship that flourished from their time on the Fox series, with the latter asking authorities for permission to assist in the search and recovery on Sunday.

Rivera went missing on July 8 after setting off on Lake Piru on a rented pontoon boat with her son Josey, 4. The boy was found sleeping alone by boaters who called in the incident to authorities. Josey told police his mom went into the lake but never came back.

Rivera is survived by her parents Yolanda and George Rivera, her younger brother Mychal, younger sister Nickayla, and son Josey.