Bones actor Heath Freeman dies at 41

Heath Freeman, the actor known for playing a calculating killer on the Fox procedural Bones, has died at 41. His manager confirmed the news to EW. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Freeman portrayed Howard Epps, the first serial killer to appear on Bones, during the show's first two seasons. He previously studied acting and film at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and the University of Texas at Austin. His first acting credit was an episode of ER, and he also appeared on NCIS, The Closer, Without a Trace, and Raising the Bar.

Freeman's final screen projects were the upcoming films Devil's Fruit and Terror on the Prairie.

Heath Freeman Heath Freeman at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010 | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

On Sunday, model and actress Shanna Moakler paid tribute to Freeman on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them and writing, "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend. You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had.... and we have a lot of great ones!! Godspeed."

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson also posted a photo of her and Freeman on her Instagram story. "I'll love you forever @heathmonster RIP," she wrote.