Nick and Charlie visit the City of Love in our first look at Heartstopper season 2

Young love is in the air in Netflix's first look at Heartstopper season 2, set to capture our hearts — and whisk us away to the City of Love — when it returns Aug. 3.

In the forthcoming season, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigate their new relationship as boyfriends, Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work through their complicated friendship, and Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face their own challenges. Plus, exams loom, as does prom and a class trip to Paris, leaving the crew with a lot on their plates.

Executive producer Patrick Walkers teased an "emotional" season, which series creator Alice Oseman previously revealed would pull its story from volume 3 of the beloved graphic novels on which the coming-of-age dramedy is based.

"Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie, and the rest of the Heartstopper gang for season 2 has been an absolute privilege," Walkers said in a statement. "Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!"

Joe Locke and Kit Connor Heartstopper Season 2 Joe Locke and Kit Connor in 'Heartstopper' season 2 | Credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Kit Connor Kit Connor in 'Heartstopper' season 2 | Credit: Netflix

Will Gao and Yasmin Finney Will Gao and Yasmin Finney in 'Heartstopper' season 2 | Credit: Netflix

Joe Locke Heartstopper Season 2 Joe Locke in 'Heartstopper' season 2 | Credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix

Corrina Brown and Kizzy Edgell Corrina Brown and Kizzy Edgell in 'Heartstopper' season 2 | Credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Heartstopper Season 2 Tobie Donovan Tobie Donovan in 'Heartstopper' season 2 | Credit: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Other returning cast members include Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Jenny Walser. Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Alan Turkington, and Olivia Colman will also be back as the teens' educators and parents.

In a conversation with Netflix's Tudum, Connor teased that the show's second season has a completely "different vibe" from the first. Added Locke, "Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story's a bit more mature."

Heartstopper returns Aug. 3 on Netflix. Fall in love with first-look photos from season 2 above.