Head of the Class type TV Show genre Sitcom

Head of the Class has flunked out after its freshman season at HBO Max.

The streamer confirmed to EW that the sitcom reboot, which launched Nov. 4, will not be back for more episodes. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class," a spokesperson said in a statement Friday. "We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication."

Executive-produced by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), Amy Pocha (Paradise PD, American Vandal), and Seth Cohen (Paradise PD, American Vandal), the new Head of the Class centered on a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Head of the Class Beth Hall, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, and Dior Goodjohn on 'Head of the Class' | Credit: Nicole Wilder/HBO Max

The original Head of the Class was created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias and originally ran on ABC from 1986 to 1991.

In addition to Gomez, the reboot starred Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Original Head of the Class star Robin Givens also guest-starred alongside Christa Miller.

Head of the Class isn't the only teen-focused show to get the axe at HBO Max lately; the streamer canceled Generation after one season back in September.

