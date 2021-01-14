The Flash season 7 casts Shadowhunters actor as new villain

The Flash is getting a chill new villain this season.

EW has confirmed that Shadowhunters alum Jon Cor has joined the CW's superhero series in a recurring guest star role for season 7. He will play scientist Mark Stevens, a.k.a. DC Comics villain Chillblaine. TVLine first reported this news.

According to the official character description, "Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he's not breaking into corporate safes, he's busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he'll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine."

Cor is best known for playing Hodge Starkweather for two seasons of Freeform's supernatural teen drama Shadowhunters. His other TV credits include Supernatural, Lost in Space, Life With Derek, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Suits, Being Erica, and Being Human, among others. He's also appeared in several theatrical and made-for-TV movies, including Saw: The Final Chapter.

Chillblaine's introduction isn't the only issue Team Flash will be facing this season. Showrunner Eric Wallace also confirmed that the real Godspeed will be one of this season's big bads. "I want to make sure new fans — especially young new fans who are reading the comic book right now — are welcomed to the show, so it's not just Silver Age villains and Bronze Age villains," Wallace previously said. "There might be a young girl or a young boy who is reading those Flash comics right now and going, 'Where's my villain? My generation's villain.'"

The Flash returns with season 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 23, on The CW.

