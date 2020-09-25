HBO's cyber-warfare documentary trailer warns election threat 'cannot be stopped'

Exclusive: "The Perfect Weapon" documentary trailer gives you another thing to worry about

Since 2020 has been so uneventful and peaceful so far, here's another thing to fuel your insomnia: The exclusive first trailer for HBO's cyber-warfare thriller The Perfect Weapon (above).

The documentary is based on the best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger and "explores the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another." The film includes interviews with top military, intelligence and political officials who explain "how cyberattacks and influence operations may affect the 2020 U.S. election, vulnerable power grids, America’s nuclear weapons arsenal, and the global networks that are the backbone of private enterprise."

As one interview subject points out in the trailer: "Bad information is now spreading faster than the coronavirus."

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Microsoft warned the Russian military intelligence outfit that attacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 had returned and was going after target "consultants, staff members, and other entities associated with both Democratic and Republican campaigns." Also, a Chinese cyber outfit has attacked people associated with the election and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign. While CNBC reports the United States has experienced more cyberattacks from hostile actors than any other nation.

In addition to the HBO film's political elements, the project also includes interviews with actor-writer Seth Rogen and former Sony Pictures Entertainment chief Michael Lynton about the 2014 Sony hack where a group infiltrated the studio and halted the wide release of the comedy The Interview, which mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Perfect Weapon is directed by John Maggio (Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis) and premieres on HBO on Friday, Oct. 16.