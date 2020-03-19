Shangela, Bob, Eureka make over America in exclusive We're Here preview

Shangela, who serves as a consulting producer on the show alongside Eureka and Bob, says she’s thankful HBO was so trusting and supportive when it came to giving drag artists control over their own narrative and creative output, something she says is often relegated to behind-the-scenes status. “The fact that HBO recognized how much of an impact we have in front of and behind the camera, that’s been one of the greatest things about this project. As a drag entertainer, we produce a lot. Sometimes we’re a one-stop shop, but they don’t always get the recognition for the work we put into creating,” she praises. “We’re producing a halftime show every episode. Beyoncé, J.Lo, and Shakira got to work all year rehearsing and I got seven days, but we’re still giving you something to talk about,” continues Shangela, adding that it’s on the queens to brainstorm concepts for the show, but there were full teams of designers, artists, and more helping to construct their vision. “This is life outside of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room, and that’s what we want to showcase: the hard work us queens put into creating what you see on stage, this is outside the runway. We love a runway, but now we going to the alleyway, and we’re going backroads, alleyways, dirt roads, and cornfields honey."