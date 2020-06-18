HBO's Watchmen to stream for free online starting on Juneteenth

Watchmen (TV series) type TV Show network HBO genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Now everybody can watch the Watchmen.

HBO's acclaimed series will stream for free online starting Friday, June 19.

There's just one catch: Y0u'll need to watch all nine episodes of the show by Sunday, June 21.

Watchmen will be up on HBO.com as well as free via on-demand platforms "as an extension of the network’s content offering highlighting Black experiences, voices and storytellers ... HBO is proud to offer all nine episodes for free of this timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America." The network will also air a marathon of the series on HBO and HBO Latino starting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Watchmen stars Regina King as a masked vigilante and is from showrunner Damon Lindelof (Lost) in a new contemporary story set in the universe of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel.

Seeing the episodes for free won't feel like you're only getting the beginning of a story, either. The HBO show was originally billed as the first season of a new drama series, but the storyline ended up feeling surprisingly conclusive — both to viewers and to Lindelof, who has said he doesn't think he'll make another season (HBO could eventually decide to make another season with another showrunner, however).

