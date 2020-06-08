HBO's The Last of Us TV series chooses pilot director

HBO's post-apocalyptic pandemic thriller The Last of Us has chosen its director.

Johan Renck — who directed all five episodes of HBO's riveting Chernobyl — has signed on to helm the project's pilot episode. Renck has also worked on Breaking Bad, Vikings, and that other zombie thriller, The Walking Dead.

The hire keeps the Chernobyl team together as the showrunner for The Last of Us is Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin.

Mazin is writing the pilot along with Neil Druckmann, who was the writer and creative director for the videogame version of The Last of Us (pictured).

Also on board is executive producer Carolyn Strauss, who was an executive producer on Game of Thrones and was an early champion of the fantasy series when she helped developed Thrones as the former head of programming at HBO.

The official The Last of Us description: "The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The project is still in its early stages and not yet greenlit to series but seems like a strong contender given its auspices.

