It appears the upcoming video game adaptation will adapt not just the main games, but the DLC as well.

HBO's The Last of Us adds Euphoria's Storm Reid as crucial character from Left Behind DLC

HBO's TV adaptation of The Last of Us won't just adapt the events of the main video games, it seems. It'll take inspiration from the supplemental stories released over the years, as hinted at by the latest casting announcement.

Euphoria and A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid has joined the apocalyptic drama's cast as Riley, described as an orphan girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston, EW has learned.

Riley is a character pulled directly from Left Behind, which was a DLC released in 2014 that expanded the story of the award-winning 2013 game The Last of Us.

The main saga of The Last of Us, much like the game, begins 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungal plague. In this new America, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a survivor at one of the last remaining human encampments, is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of their hostile quarantine zone. This seemingly small job explodes into a dangerous trek across what is left of the U.S.

Without getting into too many spoilers, Left Behind explores more of Ellie's origin story before the events of the first game. And their friendship tees up certain things that are revealed in The Last of Us Part II, released in 2020.

Riley also appears in The Last of Us: American Dreams, which was an accompanying comic book set in the Last of Us universe published by video game creator Neil Druckmann and writer Faith Erin Hicks.

Craig Mazin, who executive produces the series with Druckmann, creative director of The Last of Us gaming developer Naughty Dog, called Reid "option one" in welcoming her to the cast.

Other characters from the games being adapted for the show include Joel's younger brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna); Marlene, head of the Fireflies resistance movement (Merle Dandridge); Joel's 14-year-old daughter Sarah (Nico Parker); Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman), two post-pandemic survivalists living in their own isolated town; and Tess (Anna Torv), a smuggler and friend of Joel's in the quarantine zone.

Con O'Neill was originally cast as Bill but has since departed the role. Offerman was announced as a replacement in December.

Jeffrey Pierce, who voices Tommy in the games, will play a newly created character named Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone.

The Last of Us is currently filming, though a premiere date has not been announced.

