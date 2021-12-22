HBO new series highlights include The Time Traveler's Wife, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Our Flag Means Death, which stars Taika Waititi as Blackbeard.

Watch first looks at new seasons of Westworld, His Dark Materials, and more

Winning Time isn't just the name of HBO's new basketball drama, it's also how viewers are feeling with the release of first looks at many of the network's highly-anticipated 2022 projects.

Westworld HBO delivers first look at 'Westworld' season 4. | Credit: HBO

The new video features footage from dozens of original films and movies. Among the first looks at upcoming seasons are Westworld, His Dark Materials, and The Flight Attendant, while new series highlighted include The Time Traveler's Wife, We Own This City, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, DMZ, and Our Flag Means Death, which stars Taika Waititi as Blackbeard. Also included are HBO Max movie remakes House Party and Father of the Bride.

It has been long waits for new episodes of many of the series set to return in 2022. It will have been two years since the end of Westworld season 3, while Barry season 2 was on so long ago that the finale aired the same night in May 2019 as the Game of Thrones series finale.

Watch the video above for even more teases, from Thrones' prequel House of the Dragon to Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker.

