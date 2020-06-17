HBO orders pandemic comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae

Some Hollywood stars have found a way to make a scripted HBO comedy story during the pandemic – and about the pandemic as well.

On Wednesday, HBO announced Coastal Elites, a comic satire from playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), and Jay Roach (Bombshell) that's set during the coronavirus outbreak.

The special has "an all-star cast playing characters from New York to Los Angeles coping with politics and the pandemic" and "tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now."

More about the storyline: "Exploring our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection, Coastal Elites features a series of confessionals from five main characters."

Coastal Elites will air in September on HBO.