HBO renews Euphoria for season 3 after it doubles its audience

The season 2 premiere of intense teen drama starring Zendaya netted over 13 million viewers. The average season 1 audience was 6.6 million.

After a blockbuster second season that's been the talk of social media every Sunday, HBO has announced that Euphoria has been officially renewed for season 3.

The intense teen drama created by Sam Levinson and led by Emmy winner Zendaya doubled its average season 1 audience of 6.6 million viewers with its season 2 premiere, which has netted more than 13 million viewers across platforms since Jan. 9. That episode also has the claim of being the most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones series finale in 2019, according to the network.

In a statement about the season 3 renewal, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO programming said, "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

The Euphoria season 2 finale airs on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

