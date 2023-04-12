Max reveals first look at Colin Farrell's The Penguin series

Picking up where The Batman left off, the new series finds the scarred gangster striving to become the new kingpin of Gotham City's criminal underworld.

Get ready for more of Colin Farrell's prosthetic-filled mug, because Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a first look at the forthcoming The Penguin series. The announcement came as part of a press conference unveiling the rebranding of the studio's streaming service from "HBO Max" to "Max."

The series finds Farrell reprising his role as Gotham City gangster Oswald Cobblepot from last year's The Batman, as he strives to fill the power vaccuum in Gotham's criminal underworld following the fall of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' | Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

HBO executive Casey Bloys played a clip from the series, which is still in production, previewing the Penguin's attempt to become Gotham's new kingpin.

"This is one of those moments where you gotta ask yourself what kinda life do you want?" Farrell's character says in the clip. "This world ain't built for guys like us. That's why we gotta take what's ours."

The Batman director Matt Reeves, who is a producer on The Penguin, teased EW last year that the series could tell a story similar to Scarface: "The rise of this character who we all know will achieve mythic status. He is underestimated and he's like a time bomb."

In addition to Farrell, The Penguin stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with recurring roles for Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

