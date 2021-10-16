HBO Max picks up Pennyworth, renews Titans and Doom Patrol

Pennyworth is joining his DC brethren on HBO Max.

The series, which stars Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth — a.k.a. Batman's future butler and confidant — will migrate to the streaming service for its third season after two seasons on cable network Epix. The move was announced Saturday during the DC FanDome event, along with the news that HBO Max has renewed DC's Titans and Doom Patrol for fourth seasons.

Pennyworth Jack Bannon in 'Pennyworth' | Credit: Nick Wall/Epix

Pennyworth season 3 will begin after a five-year time jump, with England's civil war having concluded. A cultural revolution has changed the world and ushered in a new age of superheroes and supervillains — presumably bringing us closer to the world of the Dark Knight we all know so well. The season will premiere on HBO Max in early 2022, with the first two seasons becoming available to stream as well.

Titans and Doom Patrol, meanwhile, are both in the midst of their third seasons, with Titans' season finale set to drop on Thursday. Along with the renewal announcements, DC released a first look at the finale and a trailer for the remaining season 3 episodes of Doom Patrol. You can watch both videos below.

