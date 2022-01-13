New Degrassi series in the works at HBO Max

Plus, all 14 seasons of The Next Generation will be available on HBO Max this spring.

School is back in session for Degrassi High!

A new Degrassi series is headed to HBO Max in association with WildBrain, and the streamer will soon become home to episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Degrassi The new logo for 'Degrassi' on HBO Max. | Credit: HBO Max

The new series will be helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale), and will include 10, hour-long episodes that are expected to launch in the U.S. exclusively on HBO Max in 2023.

To tide fans over, all 14 seasons of The Next Generation will become available on the streaming platform this spring, and will also begin airing on Cartoon Network at a later date.

While the Degrassi franchise has lasted more than 40 years, through multiple iterations — including Netflix's Degrassi: Next Class — the longest running and most popular installment of the Canadian teen soap opera was Degrassi: The Next Generation, where stars like Drake, Nina Dobrev, and Shenae Grimes got their start.

Degrassi The Next Generation The cast of 'Degrassi: The Next Generation.' | Credit: Barbara Cole/Epitome Pictures

Giving audiences a taste of what to expect from the new installment made for HBO Max, Josh Scherba, President of WildBrain, says, "Now in its fourth decade, Degrassi is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation."

He adds, "Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. We're delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi's legacy."

There is no word yet on if anyone who worked on previous installments of Degrassi will be involved in the HBO Max version, but EW has reached out to longtime cast member, producer, and director Stefan Brogren for comment.

