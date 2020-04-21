HBO Max sets launch date, unveils first look at new shows

HBO Max, the new streaming platform arriving this May, has officially announced a launch date. With that news comes a flurry of trailers that unveil first looks at some of the upcoming series.

The debut of HBO Max, coming May 27, will bring original series such as Love Life with Anna Kendrick, Sesame Street Workshop's The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, ballroom competition show Legendary, documentary On the Record, Craftopia with YouTube sensation LaurDIY, and fresh Looney Tunes Cartoons, each getting their own teaser trailers.

An additional preview (shown above), serving as a general overview of HBO Max's upcoming offerings, features glimpses of The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant and what appears to be Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves.

Love Life, created by co-showrunner Sam Boyd and executive produced by Bridesmaids' Paul Feig, follows the journey of a woman (Kendrick) from first love to last love and everything she learned about herself along the way.

If you love TV as much as we do, sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter. Get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

"Welcome to ballroom," Master of Ceremonies Dashaun Wesley exclaims in the teaser for Legendary. From executive producers Rob Eric and David Collins, the gents who remade Queer Eye for a new generation, the show brings the LGBTQ counter-culture to mainstream audiences. "It's more than just dance. It's performance art and fashion."

The show already faced a controversy when The Good Place's Jameela Jamil was announced as MC, a role traditionally filled by a ballroom veteran, on Legendary. The actress said it was a press release error. She's instead serving as a judge alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, ballroom icon Leiomy Maldonado, and stylist Law Roach. But the ballroom community is still wary over concerns of authentic and appropriation. We'll find out whether those fears are warranted or not when Legendary arrives on May 27.

Other original series coming to HBO Max — that didn't get teasers — include a Friends unscripted cast reunion, new episodes of DC's Doom Patrol, the return of Search Party, the three-part Amy Schumer documentary Expecting Amy, adult animated comedy from Regular Show's J.G. Quintel called Close Enough, and new Adventure Time episodes through Distant Lands.

Plus, there will be a library of titles across WarnerMedia's library, including HBO series.

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”

Related content: