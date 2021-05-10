HBO Max delays royals comedy The Prince following Prince Philip's death

HBO Max has delayed its royal family comedy The Prince following the death of Prince Philip, EW can confirm. The animated series was previously expected to debut in late spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement obtained by EW, the platform confirmed the news.

"We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip's passing and will adjust plans for the series debut," a representative said. "A new date will be announced at a later time."

Last January, HBO Max announced it had given the green light to The Prince, created by longtime Family Guy writer Gary Janetti. The project is inspired by Janetti's viral Instagram posts that imagined Prince George spilling tea on the British monarchy.

Back in April, Janetti teased that The Prince was "coming soon."

The satirical series "does not portray the husband of Queen Elizabeth in the most flattering of ways," a source told THR. Though judging by the caricatures in the show's promotional art, all of the royal family members will be lampooned.

The Prince The Prince | Credit: HBO Max

Philip died at age 99 on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh had been hospitalized earlier this year and underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition in March. Following the news, Prince Harry released a statement dedicated to his late grandfather, calling him a "man of service, honour and great humour."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Philip was laid to rest on April 17, surrounded only by a guest list of 30 close family members and friends, including Harry, William, and Kate Middleton.