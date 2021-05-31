HBO Max crashes during Mare of Easttown finale

Fans were outraged over outages they experienced while gearing up for the ending of the Kate Winslet–led crime drama.

Mare of Easttown has been a hot topic since its April 18 debut, and the series gave fans even more to talk about when HBO Max apparently crashed for some viewers partway through its season finale Sunday night

Though the service was able to resolve the issue, the show got back up and running only after its frustrated audience tweet-vented throughout the reported outage. The hubbub is testimony to just how much hype the Kate Winslet–led crime drama has whipped up through its seven-episode run.

Even Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy weighed in, sending "love" and "strength" to incensed viewers.

"Who is the mare of hbo max. i need to speak with someone in charge," writer Hunter Harris tweeted.

"TFW Mare crashes your streaming service," critic Chris Evangelista tweeted, including the still of Winslet's titular character vaping that's been making the rounds on social media lately.

Representatives for HBO and HBO Max didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Last week's Mare of Easttown episode pulled in two million viewers across all platforms, more than doubling its total premiere-night performance in April and almost tripling its digital viewership since its debut, TVLine reported.

