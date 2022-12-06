It's hard out there for a f---boy. Even harder now that they have one less place to congregate and ruin people's lives.

EW has confirmed that HBO Max has canceled FBOY Island after two glorious, baby-oiled seasons.

The reality competition series premiered in the would-be Hot Girl Summer of 2021 and introduced three questionably lucky women to 24 horned-up hunks, half of whom are self-described "nice guys," the other half self-proclaimed "fboys."

Photograph by Hassen Salum/HBO Max Nikki Glaser HBO MAX FBOY Island Season 2 - Episode 6 'FBOY Island,' hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, has been cancelled by HBO Max. | Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

It was a concept that ... well, it was a concept. And in an era rife with multiple seasons of highbrow mating fare like Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and, for all that's holy, Sexy Beasts, it seemed like a surefire hit. But that's reality TV and the reality is HBO's merger with Discovery has left a lot of titles out in the cold. Just ask Batgirl. If you can find her.

Still, host Nikki Glaser recently said she'd "never been so sure of anything" in her life as getting a third season of Fboy Island after the success of the first two.

"It was a huge success; season 2 more than season 1. And we can't wait to make another, but we have no word yet," Glaser told EW just a few weeks ago. "But I'm really confident that there will be more. I've never been so sure of anything in my life when it comes to a show being picked up again. And I've had many of my TV shows canceled and not return, but I have no worries that this one will either be back on HBO or find a place somewhere else, because the demand is there for it."

Well, there's always hope that all those poor fboys (and alleged "good guys") will find a new streaming home because, as Glaser put it, "the demand is there." And what of a potential FGirl Island? Don't women deserve a chance to scam men, too?

