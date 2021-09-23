HBO Max subscriptions are 50 percent off this weekend — here's how to save big

Now that the 2021 Emmy Awards are over, it's time to catch up and stream all the winning shows. Right on cue, HBO has launched a sale offering its HBO Max streaming subscription at 50 percent off for the next six months. With it, viewers will be able to catch up on its Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy-winning series including Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Lovecraft Country, and the HBO Max Originals winners Hacks and The Flight Attendant.