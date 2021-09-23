HBO Max subscriptions are 50 percent off this weekend — here's how to save big
Now that the 2021 Emmy Awards are over, it's time to catch up and stream all the winning shows. Right on cue, HBO has launched a sale offering its HBO Max streaming subscription at 50 percent off for the next six months. With it, viewers will be able to catch up on its Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy-winning series including Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Lovecraft Country, and the HBO Max Originals winners Hacks and The Flight Attendant.
Typically $14.99 per month, HBO Max's ad-free plan is now 50 percent off for new and returning subscribers who don't have a currently active membership. Sign up now, and you'll only have to pay $7.49 per month for the next six months, with access to everything HBO Max has to offer beyond just its Emmy-winning titles. It's rare for HBO Max to lower its streaming plan prices, so you'll want to take advantage fast before the sale ends on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Sign up! HBO Max, $7.49 per month for 6 months (orig. $14.99 per month) at hbomax.com
A six-month HBO Max subscription starting now will last you to the last week of March 2022, meaning you will not only be able to watch HBO Max's latest hits (think The White Lotus and the new Gossip Girl) but also highly anticipated upcoming releases like season 3 of Succession, season 2 of Love Life with William Jackson Harper as lead, the final season of Insecure, the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, plus the new Peacemaker series set for January 2022. After your discounted six-month period, HBO Max will renew your subscription to its usual $14.99-per-month price, but you can cancel before then to avoid the price hike.
Shows aren't all you can look forward to: Films like the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming King Richard starring Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams, and the wildly hyped The Matrix Resurrections will all be available this fall and winter on HBO Max. But perhaps an HBO Max subscription will be worth it solely for Dune, the anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel by Denis Villeneuve, set to be released on HBO Max and in theaters on Oct. 22.
To top it all off, HBO Max already has an enviable treasure trove of enticing legacy content in Friends, The Wire, Game of Thrones, DC Universe movies, and even the beloved Studio Ghibli animated films that make a subscription worth it, even without its eye-catching future releases. Sign up now to HBO Max here while it's on sale so you can stream all that's exciting to come on the platform.
