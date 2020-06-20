HBO makes Terence Nance's sketch show Random Acts of Flyness available for free on YouTube

HBO is giving more viewers the chance to experience Terence Nance's revolutionary sketch show Random Acts of Flyness.

The cable network has made the entire first season of the series available on YouTube for free until June 26. The series, which aired in 2018 and won a Peabody Award the following year, grapples with what it's like to be black in America, with a provocative fusion of sketch comedy, documentary, talk show, animation, and music. The very first episode begins with multiple sketches dealing with police brutality, with the opening moments featuring Nance getting pulled over by white officers while riding his bike.

Nance, who was slated to direct the upcoming Space Jam sequel before departing the project due to creative differences, told EW in 2018 that there is no good way to describe the series. "I just make it. I don’t really have words for it. If I could describe [it], I probably wouldn’t make it because the act of making it is an attempt to articulate stuff that I don’t have words for,” he said.

On Twitter on Friday, Nance wrote, "It seems like everyday people ask me if and when Random Acts of Flyness will come back. I suspect their curiosity is due to the fact that Program I was born of conversations that were moving at light speed in 2018 and have orbited around an unquantifiable mass of violence." He continued, "I feel like watching Random Acts will be useful now because it seems like everyday people ask me, 'T, where is Season II at?' and I say, 'outside.'"

"I hope it can be part of the understanding, the reading, the feeling, the healing," Nance added. "I intend this on behalf of my ancestors, backward and forward in spacetime. Season II coming soon."

You can watch the first episode of Random Acts of Flyness (warning: NSFW) below.

The news comes after the network's decision to make Watchmen free until June 21.