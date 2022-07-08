HBO cancels Gentleman Jack after 2 seasons

Gentleman Jack has taken its final bow. The period drama and BBC co-production has been canceled after two seasons at HBO, EW can confirm.

"HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack," the streamer said in a statement. "When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series' creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it's been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister's journey has resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann's story to life. We'd also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons."

Based on the real life diaries of Lister, which were largely written in code and contained her accounts of her relationships with other women, the series took place in 1830s Yorkshire. It opened with Lister (Jones) inheriting her uncle's estate and beginning a relationship with Ann Walker (Rundle). In season 2, which just wrapped up its 8-episode run in June, Lister and Walker set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Gemma Whelan, Joe Armstrong, and Timothy West also starred in the series.

Season 2 was produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One with executive producers Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, and Ben Irving. It was produced by Phil Collinson and Stella Merz and directed by Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie, and Fergus O'Brien.

