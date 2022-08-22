It wouldn't be Game of Thrones without an app crash.

House of the Dragon debuted its first episode on HBO and HBO Max Sunday night. And in a major throwback to the days of Game of Thrones, when HBO GO would regularly crash beneath the stampede of bloodthirsty cable cutters, multiple folks had a problem with HBO Max.

The problem, according to HBO, might've been... Amazon. Specifically, Amazon's Fire TV.

"House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users," an HBO spokesperson told THR in a statement.

A rep for the Home Box Office network did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

House of The Dragon; Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Is Amazon the secret, inadvertent culprit behind HBO Max crashing during 'House of the Dragon' premiere night? | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO; Matt Grace/Prime Video

The comments on social media seem to support that. Various individuals reported issues with the HBO Max app on Fire TV.

The funniest part of all this is that Amazon will soon be the home of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its own high-budget blockbuster fantasy series that has been in an uneasy dance with HBO's House of the Dragon for some time. Questions persist as to whether people will watch both shows simultaneously or gravitate to one over the other. If you're a glutton for genre, this is the kind of conundrum you've probably been craving.

Amazon and Cinemark just announced this weekend that they will be screening the first two episodes of The Rings of Power in movie theaters starting Aug. 31 — a few days after the second episode of House of the Dragon hits HBO on Aug. 28. Previously, the streamer announced it would change up its premiere rollout, with The Rings of Power sharing its first two episodes on premiere day, Sep. 1. This change allows the show's finale to air before House of the Dragon's.

So, did the home of The Rings of Power inadvertently sabotage House of the Dragon's big night? The streaming wars rage on.

