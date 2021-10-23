The project will follow Anakin's former apprentice Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.

Hayden Christensen is heading back to a galaxy far, far away — but a little earlier than expected.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news Friday, and Dawson appeared to confirm it on Saturday in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, "Skyguy, ...They know!!! See you soon, Snips," a reference to Anakin and Ahsoka's nicknames for each other in the animated Clone Wars series.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor in 'Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' | Credit: Lucasfilm

Representatives for Disney, Christensen, and Dawson did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Christensen was previously confirmed to return to the Star Wars franchise in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, playing Anakin's more villainous alter ego, Darth Vader.

It's unclear what form he will take in the Ahsoka series, which Disney has said will be "set in the timeline of The Mandalorian," on which Dawson first appeared as Ahsoka, which presumably means it takes place after Anakin's death in Return of the Jedi.

Ahsoka is set to begin production early next year.

