Every comic-book reference in the first Hawkeye trailer

The car chase

One of the most memorable Hawkeye stories takes place in Hawkeye #3 — the issue in which Clint explains all his cool trick arrows, buys a '70s Challenger, and proceeds to have it stolen by the Tracksuit Draculas. The entire sequence evolves into a high-speed car chase through New York City where Kate ends up helping him fend off his attackers by using all of the trick arrows that Clint's previously introduced. In the trailer, we see a clear shot of Clint's muscle car as he and Kate attempt to speed away from the Tracksuits. And yes, Kate indeed employs some trick arrows during the chase — even the ones deemed "too dangerous."