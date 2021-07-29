World, get ready to meet Kate Bishop.

In the wake of Loki, the next live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show due on Disney+ is Hawkeye, and the title doesn't just refer to founding Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). As you can see in the first-look photo below, Hawkeye will bring Clint face-to-face with a younger female archer, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner tells EW. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

HAWKEYE Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in 'Hawkeye.' | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2021

This moment has been a long time coming. Originally created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, Kate Bishop first emerged in the 2000s in the pages of Young Avengers comics. At the time of her first appearances, Clint was dead and she took up the Hawkeye mantle in his honor. But he eventually got better (comics!) and the pair finally fought side-by-side in the popular Hawkeye solo comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja that ran from 2012-2015. That series portrayed the two Hawkeyes of different genders and generations teaching each other about crime-fighting and life, plus also raising an injured dog that Clint found (one issue is even told from the dog's perspective).

Pretty much ever since that comic, fans have been eager to see Kate make her MCU debut. We here at EW are as guilty as anyone of jumping at every little hint and possibility over the years. When the trailer for Avengers: Endgame showed Clint teaching a young girl archery, we hoped it might be Kate (it was actually Clint's young daughter), and when Katherine Langford was reportedly cast in that film, we wondered if it was her (Langford was actually meant to play a grown-up version of Tony Stark's daughter in a cut scene). At 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios finally announced that Kate would be a part of the Hawkeye show, but it took them another year to officially confirm Steinfeld would play her.

Just as Clint mentors Kate in superheroics, so too did Renner take it upon himself to welcome Steinfeld into the real-life world of MCU filmmaking.

"That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," Renner says. "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

Everyone will get to see what Steinfeld's Kate Bishop can do when Hawkeye premieres Nov. 24 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays. Until then, check out the official first look photo above.