Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh joining Hawkeye Disney+ series

Hawkeye may be getting a few new allies.

Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh are joining the cast of the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, according to multiple trade reports. The show centers on Jeremy Renner’s ace archer Clint Barton, with Hailee Steinfeld reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his young bow-wielding protégée Kate Bishop (who, in the comics, also fights crime under the “Hawkeye” name).

According to Variety, which first reported the news, Farmiga will play Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop, while Pugh will reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova (and sister to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow) from the upcoming Black Widow movie. Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon are also joining the cast.

Disney and Marvel had no comment on the news.

Hawkeye, which is currently filming in New York City, is one of the many Disney+ series Marvel has planned: First up, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision, debuting on Disney+ on Jan. 15, 2021, while 2021 will also see the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. Series about new heroes are also in the works, including She-Hulk with Tatiana Maslany, Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac, and Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani.

As for Renner, he’s been teasing the show (and Kate Bishop’s introduction) by posting Twitter photos from set, writing, “Ms. Bishop… we need you!”