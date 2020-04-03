Hawaii Five-O (TV Show) type TV Show

Save 'em, Steve-O!

In an exclusive clip from Friday's series finale of Hawaii Five-0, Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) and his team are trying to find out what happened to Danny (Scott Caan) when they get a call from Wo Fat's wife (Eugenia Yuan), who has taken him and wants the cypher left by Steve's late mother in exchange.

"Whatever she wants you to do, don't do it," declares a bloodied Danny via a video call. "Don't give her anything."

The CBS series wraps up its 10 season run on Friday with a series finale that ties back to the very first episode, with pilot characters Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos), Victor Hesse (James Marsters), and John McGarrett (William Sadler) returning via flashbacks. But, the most important issue at hand is Steve saving his partner and best friend.

"They're as close as anybody can get and they genuinely love each other," Five-0 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov tells EW of Steve and Danny. "And that really was the engine of the show, and at the end of the series they can't live without each other. For me, that's satisfying and feels like a good arc for people to have gone through over so many hours of television.

The Hawaii Five-0 series finale airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Stay tuned for postmortem coverage from EW, but, until then, read our love letter to the show.

