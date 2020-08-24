Welcome to Bly Manor: Next Haunting of Hill House season reveals first look

The horrors faced by the Crain family in The Haunting of Hill House are over. Now, creator and executive producer Mike Flanagan turns his lens towards the Wingraves.

A series of first-look photos, released Monday, lift the veil on The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next season of Flanagan's Netflix anthology series. While Hill House was inspired by the Shirley Jackson horror story of the same name, Bly Manor takes its cue from Henry James' 1898 tale The Turn of the Screw.

YOU season 2 star Victoria Pedretti, who previously played the older version of Nell Crain in Hill House, returns to take the lead role: an American nanny who becomes the new au pair to two orphaned children (played by Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in 1980s England. The kids need a new caretaker because their previous one (Tahirah Sharif) tragically died on the grounds of their family manor in the town of Bly.

This next creepy house is also home to chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve), and housekeeper Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller).

A few more familiar faces from the first Hill House season cast also make comebacks in this ensemble, including Henry Thomas, who now plays Henry Wingrave, uncle to these kids. Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter, described as "a resident of Bly Manor, who makes life very difficult for everyone who lives there," and Kate Siegel will appear in a mystery role.

In the words of Flanagan, Bly Manor is "scarier" than what came before. “It’s a lot more frightening, just on a visceral level.”