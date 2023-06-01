[Laughs] Yeah, I heard through the grapevine that they were looking for "a Harvey Guillén type," and I thought, "Well, what is that?" Because I like to think of myself as not fitting into one category. But the fact that I have built something that now people see me as a type — for them to be like, "That's the kind of guy we want…" That didn't exist for me when I was growing up. There was no cookie cutter for me to fit into. There was no mold for me to fill. So for me to carve out this cookie cutter that can fit a lot of us is really nice. It's an original mold, and if it opens a door and leaves it ajar for someone, they're going to create another mold. You know what I mean? We're a full-blown bakery, and we're creating and baking the most delicious treats, and I can't wait to see the next pastries that come after us.