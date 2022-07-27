From glee club to medical school, Harry Shum Jr. is the latest actor to join the Grey's Anatomy cast.

Shum will be joining the ABC drama for season 19, EW has confirmed, playing Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a first-year surgical resident at the hospital. His character is sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant. He's generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he's got a lot to prove.

Fans of the show are likely already scratching their heads since season 18 concluded with the hospital losing its residency program.

Harry Shum Jr. Harry Shum Jr. joins the cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' | Credit: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

On top of that, Shum's character seems to have an intriguing backstory, so Grey's fans (who always love a bit of juicy drama) will be able to watch the series dive into what this family crisis may have been. There's also the mystery of the character's nickname "Blue", which might allude to an even further backstory, maybe one that involves being ex-military or a former college athlete.

Many viewers will likely already recognize Shum thanks to his long-running role as Mike Chang on Glee. On top of that, Shum also had a starring role in the Step Up series and the Freeform supernatural drama, Shadowhunters. He also had a surprise mid-credits scene in Crazy Rich Asians, which hints at a romance between him and Gemma Chan's character, Astrid. Shum is signed on for both the Crazy Rich Asians sequel and a spin-off that's in development.

