Naya Rivera's former costars and colleagues in the industry are sending their prayers after the Glee actress went missing following a boat ride with her young son.

On Wednesday, the actress, 33, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. According to multiple reports, Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the afternoon. When the boat was not returned on time, the lake staff searched for it and found her son alone. He is "in good health," Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times, but there have been no signs of Rivera yet. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted at 10:39 p.m. local time that search and rescue efforts had been suspended until "first light" Thursday.

Harry Shum Jr., who starred alongside Rivera on Glee, tweeted that he was "praying," while Jackée Harry similarly asked fans to pray for "the lovely Naya Rivera." Harry also posted their shared scene on the sitcom The Royal Family, which was Rivera's first big television job at only 4 years old.

"We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short," Harry tweeted.

In addition to Shum Jr. (Mike Chang), numerous Glee alums, including actors Iqbal Theba (Principal Figgins), Max Adler (Dave Karofsky), Damian McGinty (Rory Flanagan), and Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), also shared well-wishes for their former costar.

Other celebrities also posted on social media to express their hopes that Rivera will be found safely. Justin Baldoni, Tika Sumpter, Pose creator Steven Canals, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cynthia Lee Fontaine from RuPaul's Drag Race season 9, which Rivera notably guested on, and more, tweeted well wishes for Rivera.