Warner Bros. Discovery in talks to conjure new Harry Potter TV series

The potential series would follow one book per season, according to a report.

Yer a wizard (again), Harry.

Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks for a TV series based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books, EW can confirm. According to a report in Bloomberg, who first reported the news, the goal would be for each season of the show to be based on one of the seven books in the series, allowing the creatives to delve into more detail from the source material.

It is said that Rowling, who is still in talks, will be involved in the Max Original series, to a point. She will not serve as showrunner or primary creator of the series, but will assist in making sure the content is loyal to her beloved books.

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Hermione Granger in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' | Credit: Everett Collection

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been open about his desire to conjure up more wizarding magic at the company. During an earnings call in November, he said the company post-WarnerMedia and Discovery would be focusing on furthering existing franchises.

"[There will be] a focus on the big movies that are loved, that are tentpoled, that people are going to leave early from dinner to go to see — and we have a lot of them," Zaslav said at the time. "Batman, Superman, Aquaman, if we can do something with J.K. [Rowling] on Harry Potter going forward, Lord of the Rings, what are we doing with Game of Thrones? What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We're focused on franchises."

Now, months later, the Bloomberg report claims the company is hoping the series can be "one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy that will be announced next week" by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Of course, the Harry Potter series, which is the best-selling book series of all time, previously spawned 8 films, the spinoff movie franchise Fantastic Beasts, a Broadway show, a popular video game, and theme park attractions.