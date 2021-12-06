The first teaser for the highly anticipated reunion special brings all the nostalgia.

HBO Max has teased the first look at next month's highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, officially kicking nostalgia into high gear.

The retrospective special, which airs on HBO Max Jan. 1, comes 20 years after the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone — the film that kicked off J.K. Rowling's franchise on the big screen.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Matthew Lewis and more returning for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.' | Credit: HBO Max

In the short teaser released during Sunday night's episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, fans can get a glimpse of some beloved faces of the Potter world such as Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville), who are seen receiving their owl-approved invitations and boarding the train at Platform 9 ¾ to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Robbie Coltrane in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special. | Credit: HBO Max

The teaser then goes on to list the event's participating Harry Potter cast members, including core trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, with more to be announced.

Announced last month, the special will share new details on the production through in-depth interviews and cast conversations. It will also mark the first time most of the cast has been back together since filming the franchise.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres Jan. 1 on HBO Max. You can watch the teaser trailer above.

