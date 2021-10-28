This is the night you've been waiting for.

Harry Potter is commemorating 20 years since the debut of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with its own series competition, Dame Helen Mirren, celebrity guests, and even a few of Hogwarts own esteemed alumni — and a new trailer is showing us just how cool Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is going to be.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses The Gryffindor team on "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.' | Credit: Wizarding World

Fans competing against one another in hard-hitting trivia complete with their house regalia on full display? Check. Special guest stars of the Potter world like Harry Potter film alums Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Dan Folger (Fantastic Beasts' Jacob Kowalski) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)? Check. Even some cameos from Potter superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno? Check.

As the trailer indicates, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will celebrate the fans — one of which will take home the ultimate championship trophy, as well as bragging rights for all wizarding eternity. And with Mirren at the helm, we can expect it to be as full of magic as the Goblet of Fire... though hopefully with less dangerous tasks.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Helen Mirren is the host of 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.' | Credit: Wizarding World

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will kick off Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with "Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff" and continue with Ravenclaw and Slytherin going head to head before the two winning houses compete in a wildcard episode and finally, the grand finale. The interactive competition also invites Harry Potter fans from around the world to join in via digital quiz events that will launch on WizardingWorld.com starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 10.

As Cornelius Fudge once said before the famous Quidditch World Cup, "Let the match begin!"

Watch the trailer below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.