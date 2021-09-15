Helen Mirren enters wizarding world to host Harry Potter fan competition show

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses has found it host for the upcoming four-part competition show that tests fans on all things Harry Potter. And she's quite the Dame.

Oscar-winner Helen Mirren steps into the wizarding world for the first time to host this television event, which is set to air later this year on TBS and Cartoon Network's ACME before coming to HBO Max.

"I knew someday I'd get a Harry Potter role, and I'm so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration," Mirren said in a statement, reminding us that, no, she definitely hasn't been in a Harry Potter movie just yet. "The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world."

Helen Mirren; HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE Helen Mirren to host 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' competition show | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.

Tom Ascheim, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics president, teased WarnerMedia is "creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the wizarding world."

"There's no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms," he said.

Harry Potter fans will compete in this trivia contest for bragging rights and the honor of being named House Cup champion. Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will tape later this month in preparation for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which introduced Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in that 2001 film from director Chris Columbus.

Let the tournament begin!