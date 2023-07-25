Stunt performers rallied in Georgia to support the SAG-AFTRA strike. One went up in flames.

No one can accuse stunt performers of not giving it their all. Especially not Harrison Ford's stunt double.

Stunt performers rallied just outside of Atlanta on Monday in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Dozens gathered at Fayetteville's Covert Camera Vehicles to show solidarity, speak out against corporate greed, and watch one particularly enthusiastic protestor (safely) go up in flames.

Stunt coordinator and Indiana Jones' very own stunt double Mike Massa stole the show, striding across the stage in flames while holding a "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" sign. "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," read one caption shared with a video of Massa in flames.

Watch video of the moment below.

"We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did," Massa wrote on Instagram. "It was great to see such a great turnout from our local stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

The rally had a bombastic finale, but time was also spent voicing the performers' concerns. "We should share in the successes of our employer, and they make billions with a 'B,'" SAG-AFTRA local president Eric Goins said from the stage in a video shared by Atlanta News First.

Stunt performers rallied in support of SAG-AFTRA in Georgia Stunt performers rallied in support of SAG-AFTRA in Georgia | Credit: Elena Sanchez/Instagram

"The AMPTP is opposed to us sharing the rewards of a successful show because we don't bear any of the risks. Excuse me? Tell that to my friend John who lost his life working on one of your TV shows," said actress and stuntperson Elena Sanchez. "Tell that to any of us in this room who have literally broken bones and bled for you."

The union's actors, stunt experts, voice artists, announcers, puppeteers, and other performers have been on strike since July 14.